Aldi introducing social distancing measures in Irish stores

By Denise O’Donoghue
Saturday, March 21, 2020 - 03:39 PM

Aldi is rolling out new social distancing measures across its 142 stores nationwide to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The new measures include posters in-store and clear markings on the floor for queuing.

Aldi will also very shortly install protective screens at every till to protect staff and customers alike.

"The safety and health of our customers and staff is our number one priority at this time and we are following all relevant HSE guidelines in this respect," said Aldi Buying Director John Curtin.

"The more we work together, the more we can do our collective part to keep our communities safe, while still ensuring everyone has the food they need."

Aldi has also implemented its new priority shopping hours for elderly and vulnerable customers between 11am and 1pm each day. The retailer has asked customers to consider this measure when planning their shopping trip.

