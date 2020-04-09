Aldi innovates as recruitment drive continues

Aldi Ireland is continuing with its national recruitment drive, and has also unveiled a 10% bonus payment for staff.

The retailer is also investing €60m in revamping the layout and design of all its stores in Ireland, where it serves 11.6% of the grocery market. Aldi now operates 142 stores in Ireland, with plans to open seven more this year.

Niall O’Connor has also taken up his position as group MD for Aldi Ireland. He was appointed in late 2019 and spent several months with colleagues in Aldi operations across the globe preparing for his new position.

A senior executive with Aldi in Ireland for 20 years, the Cork native was appointed group buying director in 2010. Most recently, as MD for the Mitchelstown region, he led the operation of Aldi’s business across Munster and Connacht.

Mr O’Connor said: “Having worked for Aldi for the last 20 years, I know, first-hand, the dedication of our staff and suppliers across the country, but never more so than now have their efforts to continue to deliver outstanding, quality food been in such focus.”

Among his first responsibilities, Mr O’Connor will lead a growing team of 4,000 staff through Aldi’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including social-distancing measures.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK & Ireland, said: “Niall has made a huge contribution during his tenure at Aldi, developing our Irish buying team and leading our Mitchelstown region store teams through dynamic growth.

“His appointment as group managing director for Ireland is a major step forward in positioning Aldi Ireland for further success in the years ahead.”