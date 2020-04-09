News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Aldi innovates as recruitment drive continues

Aldi innovates as recruitment drive continues
Niall O’Connor, group managing director, Aldi Ireland.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 07:29 PM

Aldi Ireland is continuing with its national recruitment drive, and has also unveiled a 10% bonus payment for staff.

The retailer is also investing €60m in revamping the layout and design of all its stores in Ireland, where it serves 11.6% of the grocery market. Aldi now operates 142 stores in Ireland, with plans to open seven more this year.

Niall O’Connor has also taken up his position as group MD for Aldi Ireland. He was appointed in late 2019 and spent several months with colleagues in Aldi operations across the globe preparing for his new position.

A senior executive with Aldi in Ireland for 20 years, the Cork native was appointed group buying director in 2010. Most recently, as MD for the Mitchelstown region, he led the operation of Aldi’s business across Munster and Connacht.

Mr O’Connor said: “Having worked for Aldi for the last 20 years, I know, first-hand, the dedication of our staff and suppliers across the country, but never more so than now have their efforts to continue to deliver outstanding, quality food been in such focus.”

Among his first responsibilities, Mr O’Connor will lead a growing team of 4,000 staff through Aldi’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including social-distancing measures.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK & Ireland, said: “Niall has made a huge contribution during his tenure at Aldi, developing our Irish buying team and leading our Mitchelstown region store teams through dynamic growth.

“His appointment as group managing director for Ireland is a major step forward in positioning Aldi Ireland for further success in the years ahead.”

More on this topic

AMX boosts services in Ireland and UKAMX boosts services in Ireland and UK

Waterford IT scientists use cancer patients' smartphones for early diagnosis of depressionWaterford IT scientists use cancer patients' smartphones for early diagnosis of depression

Lero aims to build on its global fundingLero aims to build on its global funding

Business confidence in Cork plummets as Covid-19 overtakes BrexitBusiness confidence in Cork plummets as Covid-19 overtakes Brexit

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Workvivo wants to ‘build sense of community in workplace’Workvivo wants to ‘build sense of community in workplace’

Airbus cuts production by third due to Covid-19 pandemicAirbus cuts production by third due to Covid-19 pandemic

Shares in insurance firms hit hardShares in insurance firms hit hard

Euro falls as finance ministers reach impasse on shouldering huge Covid-19 burdenEuro falls as finance ministers reach impasse on shouldering huge Covid-19 burden


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: I’m so ahead of the curve dude, I’m already worried about getting Covid-20

From sweet expectation to bitter defeat.The 7 emotional stages of beginner baking

Fleabag, Love/Hate and a poignant new documentary series are among the options available, writes Des O'Driscoll.What to stream on Netflix, the RTÉ Player and other services

A travel show in Turkey and a look a the science of Coronavirus are among today's top picks.Thursday's TV highlights: Travelling in Turkey and the science of Coronavirus among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 13
  • 24
  • 32
  • 33
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »