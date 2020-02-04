Aldi cuts non-recyclable polystyrene packaging from pizza range

Aldi Ireland is removing polystyrene trays from its multi-award winning range of Specially Selected Irish Pizzas.

The discount supermarket chain will instead introduce cardboard trays into its stores this month.

The new trays are fully recyclable and will lead to the removal of 3.5 tonnes of non-recyclable packaging each year.

This equates to over 400,000 non-recyclable polystyrene trays being removed from sale across Aldi’s 140 Irish stores, and therefore from customers’ household waste also.

Aldi has been working with Dublin-based company Freshways Food Co., which has been supplying Aldi stores since 2015, to introduce the 100% recyclable packaging trays.

The initiative is part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to remove all expanded polystyrene trays, non-detectable black plastic trays, and PVC from Aldi own-brand product packaging by the end of 2020.

Aldi's Specially Selected Irish Pizzas.

Aldi is also implementing a long-term plastic reduction programme throughout its 140 Irish stores, with the overall goal of reducing plastic packaging across its product range by 25% by the end of 2023.

To date, Aldi’s long-term plastics reduction programme has seen it remove non-detectable black plastic trays from its fresh fruit and vegetables, fish and beef ranges, repackage its Cotton Buds in cardboard, and introduce three new environmentally friendly bag options to its stores, saving the use of 12.5 million plastic bags annually.

John Curtin, Aldi’s Group Buying Director said: “We are committed to reducing plastic and eliminating non-recyclable packaging across our own-label range.

"We’re doing this in collaboration with our suppliers in response to customer demand for greener alternatives, and our latest initiative gives Aldi customers more options to shop with us sustainably for the products they already know and love.

We’re also delighted to be expanding our Specially Selected Pizza range with Freshways, one of 200 trusted Irish suppliers whose innovative approach to product development, and now packaging, supports the work we’re doing towards a more sustainable offering for Irish customers.

Freshways co-owner Diarmuid Shanahan said: “We are delighted to further grow our working relationship with Aldi and offer customers another premium Irish-made pizza that is second to none.

"Having another great product on Aldi shelves represents a significant win for our business.”