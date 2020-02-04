News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Aldi cuts non-recyclable polystyrene packaging from pizza range

Aldi cuts non-recyclable polystyrene packaging from pizza range
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 10:32 AM

Aldi Ireland is removing polystyrene trays from its multi-award winning range of Specially Selected Irish Pizzas.

The discount supermarket chain will instead introduce cardboard trays into its stores this month.

The new trays are fully recyclable and will lead to the removal of 3.5 tonnes of non-recyclable packaging each year.

This equates to over 400,000 non-recyclable polystyrene trays being removed from sale across Aldi’s 140 Irish stores, and therefore from customers’ household waste also.

Aldi has been working with Dublin-based company Freshways Food Co., which has been supplying Aldi stores since 2015, to introduce the 100% recyclable packaging trays.

The initiative is part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to remove all expanded polystyrene trays, non-detectable black plastic trays, and PVC from Aldi own-brand product packaging by the end of 2020.

Aldi's Specially Selected Irish Pizzas.
Aldi's Specially Selected Irish Pizzas.

Aldi is also implementing a long-term plastic reduction programme throughout its 140 Irish stores, with the overall goal of reducing plastic packaging across its product range by 25% by the end of 2023.

To date, Aldi’s long-term plastics reduction programme has seen it remove non-detectable black plastic trays from its fresh fruit and vegetables, fish and beef ranges, repackage its Cotton Buds in cardboard, and introduce three new environmentally friendly bag options to its stores, saving the use of 12.5 million plastic bags annually.

John Curtin, Aldi’s Group Buying Director said: “We are committed to reducing plastic and eliminating non-recyclable packaging across our own-label range.

"We’re doing this in collaboration with our suppliers in response to customer demand for greener alternatives, and our latest initiative gives Aldi customers more options to shop with us sustainably for the products they already know and love.

We’re also delighted to be expanding our Specially Selected Pizza range with Freshways, one of 200 trusted Irish suppliers whose innovative approach to product development, and now packaging, supports the work we’re doing towards a more sustainable offering for Irish customers.

Freshways co-owner Diarmuid Shanahan said: “We are delighted to further grow our working relationship with Aldi and offer customers another premium Irish-made pizza that is second to none.

"Having another great product on Aldi shelves represents a significant win for our business.”

READ MORE

Eurostar to launch direct Amsterdam to London trains in April

More on this topic

Michelle Darmody: Adding lime zest to winter bakingMichelle Darmody: Adding lime zest to winter baking

Family affair as Achill Island Sea Salt launches new seaweed-enriched productFamily affair as Achill Island Sea Salt launches new seaweed-enriched product

The Menu: Upcoming food highlightsThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teasStorm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

AldiPlasticPackagingTOPIC: Food

More in this Section

'Disappointing' January as new car sales fall for fourth year in a row'Disappointing' January as new car sales fall for fourth year in a row

UK manufacturing sector decline ends amid increased political stabilityUK manufacturing sector decline ends amid increased political stability

Ryanair delays passenger target as Boeing grounding drags onRyanair delays passenger target as Boeing grounding drags on

UK and EU set to reveal gulf in post-Brexit trade negotiation positionsUK and EU set to reveal gulf in post-Brexit trade negotiation positions


Lifestyle

A top Polish musician is channelling her inner Coltrane on a tour of Ireland, writes Alan O’Riordan.Harp and soul for sounds of Alice’s wonderland

Shane Dunphy’s new audiobook revolves around a troubled teenager with mixed feelings about his involvement in a crime gang, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.Wexford author delves into Ireland’s criminal underbelly

A night at the movies set the scene for romance for Cork couple Ileana Wright and Ian Ross.Wedding of the Week: Singer Finbar Wright performs at daughter's wedding in UCC

The Oscars take place on Sunday and it seems like it’s Sam Mendes’ 1917 to lose what is proving to be a surprisingly straight forward best picture race.Podcast Corner: Once upon a time in a pre-Oscars podcast

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »