Aldi announce plans to open new store in Cork

How the store in Clonakility will look.
By Steve Neville
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 09:36 AM

Aldi has announced plans to open a new store in Clonakilty, Co Cork.

The German supermarket chain has said that the new store will open in the town by the end of 2022.

Aldi received planning permission for a store in April 2017 and this week “lodged an application to alter its roof specifications to match Aldi’s new standard store design.”

Aldi has said that the new store will see “substantial investment” in the area.

Up to 80 jobs are to be created during the construction period with 20 permanent positions to become available upon opening.

The 1,315sq/m store “will be constructed in Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design and feature 109 car parking space,” said a statement.

“Powered by 100% green electricity, it will also include two free-to-use electric vehicle charging points outside the store.”

Adam Ward, Managing Director of Aldi’s Mitchelstown Region said: “We are very excited to be coming to Clonakilty.

“This is fantastic news for shoppers and employment in the town. Every new Aldi store that opens brings greater choice, quality and value to shoppers.”

“Aldi has a strong commitment to Cork, with our first store opening in Ballincollig over 20 years ago.

“We now operate 23 stores in the county, along with our Regional Distribution Centre in Mitchelstown.

“Our new Clonakilty store will bring great value to the doorsteps of locals who previously had to travel to shop at Aldi.”

Aldi said the store will be located in Clonakilty’s town centre The Waterfront.

