A&L Goodbody appoint new senior partners in Dublin office

Law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has appointed two new partners in its Dublin office. Patrick Brandt has joined the financial regulation team and Andrew Sheridan has joined the commercial and technology team.

Julian Yarr, managing partner at ALG, said: “Regulation is increasingly important to our clients, none more so than in financial services, data and technology law. Not only do Patrick and Andrew bring a great deal of experience, but they also have international insight and knowledge which is invaluable to our global clients. They are a welcome addition to our market leading teams in financial regulation and commercial & technology.”

These appointments are in addition to the announcement of ten new partners in May this year. ALG now has 105 partners across its offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, San Francisco and Palo Alto.

Patrick Brandt has strong experience in advising a wide variety of financial services clients on non-contentious and contentious regulatory matters. He joined ALG from Skadden Arps’ London office where he led its financial regulation team. He has also worked for regulators in the UK. He advises a wide variety of financial services institutions on conduct of business and prudential issues in the non-contentious and contentious areas. He has particular expertise in advising international financial services groups on product development, regulatory engagement and access to the Irish financial services market.

Andrew Sheridan also joins ALG from an international firm based in London. His practice covers the contentious and non-contentious aspects of intellectual property (IP) and data, as well as commercial agreements and technology law.

He specialises in IP, data privacy and cyber security, commercial and e-commerce law. Andrew advises clients from the consumer, retail, tech, media and financial sectors. He regularly advises on IP and data-driven transactions, as well as the full range of legal issues relating to data regulation, including in the context of data privacy crises and investigations, deals and new data uses.

Based in Dublin, ALG has over 850 people, including 105 partners, working across six office locations: Dublin, Belfast, London, New York, San Francisco and Palo Alto. In May, ALG named ten new Dublin and Belfast partners.