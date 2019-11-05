News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

A&L Goodbody appoint new senior partners in Dublin office

A&L Goodbody appoint new senior partners in Dublin office
Pictured are Patrick Brandt, partner; Julian Yarr, managing partner; Andrew Sheridan, partner.
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 08:27 PM

Law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has appointed two new partners in its Dublin office. Patrick Brandt has joined the financial regulation team and Andrew Sheridan has joined the commercial and technology team.

Julian Yarr, managing partner at ALG, said: “Regulation is increasingly important to our clients, none more so than in financial services, data and technology law. Not only do Patrick and Andrew bring a great deal of experience, but they also have international insight and knowledge which is invaluable to our global clients. They are a welcome addition to our market leading teams in financial regulation and commercial & technology.”

These appointments are in addition to the announcement of ten new partners in May this year. ALG now has 105 partners across its offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, San Francisco and Palo Alto.

Patrick Brandt has strong experience in advising a wide variety of financial services clients on non-contentious and contentious regulatory matters. He joined ALG from Skadden Arps’ London office where he led its financial regulation team. He has also worked for regulators in the UK. He advises a wide variety of financial services institutions on conduct of business and prudential issues in the non-contentious and contentious areas. He has particular expertise in advising international financial services groups on product development, regulatory engagement and access to the Irish financial services market.

Andrew Sheridan also joins ALG from an international firm based in London. His practice covers the contentious and non-contentious aspects of intellectual property (IP) and data, as well as commercial agreements and technology law.

He specialises in IP, data privacy and cyber security, commercial and e-commerce law. Andrew advises clients from the consumer, retail, tech, media and financial sectors. He regularly advises on IP and data-driven transactions, as well as the full range of legal issues relating to data regulation, including in the context of data privacy crises and investigations, deals and new data uses.

Based in Dublin, ALG has over 850 people, including 105 partners, working across six office locations: Dublin, Belfast, London, New York, San Francisco and Palo Alto. In May, ALG named ten new Dublin and Belfast partners.

READ MORE

Sterling may see more drama

More on this topic

Primark / Penneys look to Dublin for growthPrimark / Penneys look to Dublin for growth

Surge puts corporation tax back in spotlightSurge puts corporation tax back in spotlight

Small companies will think bigger with help of Productivity Challenge VouchersSmall companies will think bigger with help of Productivity Challenge Vouchers

Sensor to cut food and plastic wasteSensor to cut food and plastic waste

A&L GoodbodyTOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Unemployment to fall below 5% but economist warns more needs to be done Unemployment to fall below 5% but economist warns more needs to be done

Primark / Penneys look to Dublin for growthPrimark / Penneys look to Dublin for growth

Mothercare to close all 79 stores in the UK with 2,500 jobs at risk, administrator saysMothercare to close all 79 stores in the UK with 2,500 jobs at risk, administrator says

Pfizer staff in Ringaskiddy reject WRC recommendationsPfizer staff in Ringaskiddy reject WRC recommendations


Lifestyle

As a new box set of Bowie material from the 1960s pays homage to the late genius and Richard Purden spoke to some of the people who worked with him in that era.Newly discovered material explores the early oddity that was the genius David Bowie

Lost Lives, a documentary showing at Cork Film Festival, is a timely reminder of the bad old days in the North, writes Richard Fitzpatrick Tragedy of the Troubles: Documentary a timely reminder of dark days in North

Known as EDS, this group of rare conditions affect joint movement and connective tissue.Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil and Sia are sufferers, so what are Ehlers-Danlos syndromes?

Having less to spend can make you feel isolated and unhappy, but there are things you can do to help.What to do when your friends make a lot more money than you

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »