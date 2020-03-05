News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Airlines showing 'strong interest' in Flybe's 14 routes from Belfast

By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 09:13 AM

The chief executive of Belfast Airport has expressed confidence that the Flybe routes from the airport can be continued by other airlines.

“There are multiple airlines interested, there is strong interest in the airline’s 14 routes, it is an excellent product. I expect in the days and weeks ahead there will be an announcement,” Brian Ambrose told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“From Belfast City Airport, Flybe had operated a strong and profitable base of 14 routes to key regional destinations across the UK. The airline was a significant economic driver for the region, carrying 1.6 million passengers to and from Belfast in 2019.

I am confident that these well-established routes, coupled with our city centre location and recent £15m investment in terminal facilities, will prove an attractive option to airlines.

Mr Ambrose said he had spoken with both of the North’s first ministers and the Department of Transport and he would be calling on the (UK) government to do something if it is committed to saving jobs.

He pointed out that next week there would be a Budget statement in the UK and the dropping of the £26 duty charge on flights would provide the most meaningful support.

“That is the tangible thing to do.”

Europe’s largest regional airline Flybe collapsed into administration today.

The airline announced in the early hours of today it had ceased trading with immediate effect and that administrators had been appointed.

Airline Flybe collapses into administration

FlybeBelfast

