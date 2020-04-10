News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Airlines lobbying to change rules so they don't have to issue refunds over Covid-19

Airlines lobbying to change rules so they don't have to issue refunds over Covid-19
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 09:52 AM

Airline passengers may not be offered refunds for flights cancelled due to the coronavirus travel restrictions.

Eoghan Corry, editor of travelextra.ie, has said airlines are trying to change the rules to allow them to give flight vouchers instead.

Mr Corry said: "The law is that EU261 still applies, they have to give you back the cash within a two-week period.

"And we've got to bear in mind that the financial circumstances of a lot of households have changed dramatically over the last few weeks. Vouchers are of little use to people."

Mr Corry said airlines face massive refund bills because of the pandemic and are determined to avoid them.

He added: "They trotted off to Brussels straight away and said 'can you make sure EU261 does not apply so we don't have to come up with cash and this is our solution to come up with vouchers instead'.

"Brussels initially said no, but the lobbying is still going on and it is interesting that five European countries have enacted legislation that effectively throws out EU261 and the package holiday directive."

READ MORE

Paschal Donohoe outlines the three elements of the EU's Covid-19 rescue package

More on this topic

How to explain Covid-19 to kids on the spectrumHow to explain Covid-19 to kids on the spectrum

Some coronavirus restrictions ‘could be lifted in a couple of weeks’Some coronavirus restrictions ‘could be lifted in a couple of weeks’

Anxious dad-to-be rings radio show while waiting in carpark for partner to give birthAnxious dad-to-be rings radio show while waiting in carpark for partner to give birth

Public warned about risk of open fires in woodlandPublic warned about risk of open fires in woodland

airlinesaviationcoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus