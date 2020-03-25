News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Airlines at risk as travel job losses continue to increase

Airlines at risk as travel job losses continue to increase
European airlines have been severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak
By Geoff Percival
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 06:55 PM

Up to 75 million tourism-related jobs and half of Europe’s airlines are at immediate risk according to latest analysis of the damage being wreaked on business by the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Industry representative group the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) said, on average, one million jobs are being lost every day in the tourism sector due to the spread of the pandemic.

Its forecast of 75 million jobs at risk, globally, marks a 50% increase in less than two weeks.

The WTTC said the damage to the tourism sector represents an estimated $2.1 trillion loss for the global economy this year.

While the Asia-Pacific region accounts for nearly 50 million of those jobs – and China, alone, around 26 million - things here are drastic too.

An estimated 150,000 tourism jobs have been lost in Ireland to the virus, with the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation this week warning that figure could rise to 200,000 in the near-term.

Ireland’s largest hotel operator, Dalata – which owns the Clayton and Maldron chains - now expects a 16% year-on-year fall in first quarter revenues.

The group said travel and social restrictions have “severely impacted” its business over the last two weeks and it expects that trend to continue.

READ MORE

No specific coronavirus bailout for aviation industry

Dalata has shelved dividend payments to shareholders and is cutting executive pay. It is also temporarily closing several of its hotels across Ireland and the UK and reducing operating capacity at remaining ones.

“This is an unprecedented situation and we are working hard to mitigate the implications for our business,” said chief executive Pat McCann.

“Our primary focus is on protecting our people, protecting our business and protecting our cash,” he said.

Meanwhile, Davy aviation analyst Stephen Furlong has estimated that half of Europe’s 120 or so airlines could cease to exist – either by being bought, going bust, or being broken up - after the virus runs its course.

He said Aer Lingus owner IAG and Ryanair look the most secure, but all the strong European airlines should recover.

However, all will suffer some level of pain through further fixed cost reductions while long haul routes may recover more slowly than short haul.

“We continue to believe that the European market will follow the US model of consolidation. The current crisis will hasten this,” Mr Furlong said.

READ MORE

Tourism chiefs seek massive rescue package

More on this topic

Brennan brothers plan to keep Park Hotel in Kenmare open despite Covid-19 slumpBrennan brothers plan to keep Park Hotel in Kenmare open despite Covid-19 slump

John Daly: How the tourism of wellness promises to be a business tonicJohn Daly: How the tourism of wellness promises to be a business tonic

Dublin hotel group see drop in pre-tax profits Dublin hotel group see drop in pre-tax profits

Cork cruise sails ahead despite Covid-19 fearsCork cruise sails ahead despite Covid-19 fears

Air TravelCoronavirusTOPIC: Tourism

More in this Section

Markets swing heavily after FTSE 100’s best day everMarkets swing heavily after FTSE 100’s best day ever

Key workers walk out at poultry plant over coronavirus fearsKey workers walk out at poultry plant over coronavirus fears

Virgin Australia slashes 90% of domestic capacity and 8,000 jobs amid pandemicVirgin Australia slashes 90% of domestic capacity and 8,000 jobs amid pandemic

Construction work to continue despite calls for sites to shutConstruction work to continue despite calls for sites to shut


Lifestyle

These are extraordinary times for us all and the first to experience the dimming of the light has been the magnificent Irish hospitality sector, where thousands of jobs have already vanished and many businesses are threatened with permanent closure.NeighbourFood: Cork's Rocketman bringing virtual farmer’s markets to consumers

So, now that we are into our second week staying home and play dates are no longer an option to keep our children entertained you might possibly be finding it hard to keep the children in your house positive and engaged.Learning Points: Get creative to keep the family ticking over

There’s a ‘choreography’ to both your days that you have to accept.Here's some tips to make working from home with your partner run smoothly

The fitness guru speaks to Liz Connor about the viral success of his online P.E lessons and his ambition to get kids moving through uncertain times.Joe Wicks: ‘It’s a confusing time for little people – exercise is a way of forgetting about it’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »