Airline Norwegian hit by 61% fall in passenger numbers in March

Airline Norwegian suffered a 61% drop in demand last month.

The budget carrier said it carried 1.2 million passengers in March, compared with 3 million during the same month in 2019.

Norwegian chief executive Jacob Schram said: “The speed of the Covid-19 global outbreak throughout March had a profound impact on the entire Norwegian network as cancellations, in line with global travel advice and falling demand, were implemented throughout the month.”

The Scandinavian airline reduced its flight schedule several times last month in response to the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This culminated in capacity being cut by up to 85%.

Some 7,300 staff members have been temporarily laid off by Norwegian, which equates to 90% of its workforce.

It has shaken up the long-haul market by offering flights at knockdown prices.

But the airline’s finances have struggled amid its rapid expansion, and in recent years it has been forced to cut costs to regain profitability.

All airlines have suffered as a result of Covid-19, with British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair among those serving the UK which have grounded the majority of their fleets.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024