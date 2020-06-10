Aircoach says private bus operators require State financial support

Private bus operator Aircoach has called for financial support from the State saying the current Covid-19 safety measures mean it is more financially viable to leave coaches at the depot than putting them out on the road.Aircoach, along with the majority of Ireland’s private coach and bus companies ground to a halt in March as a result of the pandemic. They said uncertainty looms as to whether or not the industry will be in a position to resume or sustain services in the coming months.

Under the two-metre distancing guidelines, Aircoach buses can only carry 11 passengers compared to the normal 49.

They now want clarity from the Department of Transport and say they will require short term financial support. Dervla McKay, Managing Director of Aircoach said transport providers are to actively restrict and monitor passenger numbers to ensure compliance with social distancing.

"While we completely understand the need to restrict passenger numbers, this will mean that with the current two-metre restriction in place, a total of 11 passengers will be able to travel on our coaches instead of a normal 49," she said.

"In order to meet demand, as well as having a viable business, we will need to almost double our fleet. The industry hasn’t received clarity on this issue from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport which is very much needed.”

Prior to the pandemic, Aircoach operated five 24-hour services connecting Dublin Airport, Dublin City Centre, Belfast, Cork, Greystones, Bray, Leopardstown, Killiney and Dalkey. Last year they facilitated more than 2.7 million passenger journeys.

"Without short-term support from the Government, it won’t be financially viable for Aircoach and the majority of Ireland’s private operators to resume business," Ms McKay said.

"While we are grateful to avail of the current wage subsidy scheme for our employees, support will be needed to resume and protect services while restrictions are in place."

“With the current measures in place, it is more financially viable to leave our coaches at the depot than putting them out on the road.”