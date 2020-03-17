Airbus suspends production at French and Spanish sites due to coronavirus

Airbus has suspended production at its French and Spanish sites for four days due to the coronavirus.

The aerospace giant announced that the factories will be closed to enable new hygiene standards to be enforced.

It said in a statement: “Following the implementation of new measures in France and Spain to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, Airbus has decided to temporarily pause production and assembly activities at its French and Spanish sites across the company for the next four days.

“This will allow sufficient time to implement stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing, while improving the efficiency of operations under the new working conditions.

“In those countries, the company will also continue to maximise homeworking wherever possible.”

The statement did not mention any changes affecting its UK operations.

Airbus designs, tests and manufactures wings for commercial aircraft at factories in Broughton, North Wales, and Filton, Bristol.

It employs at total of 13,500 people across more than 25 UK sites.

