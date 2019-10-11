News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Airbus delivery delays 'slowing Aer Lingus expansion'

Willie Walsh
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 08:07 AM

Delays in the delivery of a new Airbus aircraft is slowing expansion at Aer Lingus.

IAG - which owns the airline - has been forced to postpone the introduction of up to two new US routes until 2021.

Production issues are reportedly holding up the delivery of eight Airbus aircraft that Aer Lingus has ordered, according to the Irish Independent.

Aiden Donnelly from Davy Stockbrokers said the delay was frustrating for IAG's Chief Executive Willie Walsh.

"I think he's quite frustrated...He was in Toulouse last week talking o the Airbus managers, and they just don't seem to get the economic impact delayed deliveries are having on their customers."

