Air France to operate twice daily from Cork to Paris for summer 2020

Air France is to operate a twice daily service from Cork to Charles de Gaulle in Paris next summer.

The services which will run from April to October will complement the existing Cork to Paris daily schedule.

The additional flights will run early in the morning from Cork and late in the evening from Paris.

"As Air France spreads its wings over five continents — from New York to Bangkok, Kenya to Cuba — a double daily service makes long-haul options from Cork Airport now easier and more convenient," said Cork Airport's Managing Director Niall MacCarthy.

"Airports outside of Dublin in Ireland can grow strongly and Cork Airport is growing through the benefit of good, old fashioned, compelling aviation research and marketing activities.

"In that regard, we welcome the Government’s recent commitment to further enhance marketing partnerships with airports and airlines to further grow tourism and connectivity."

Benedicte Duval, General Manager of Air France-KLM UK & Ireland said that the new improved schedule will provide more options for those travelling for business.

"From a business travel perspective, the addition of a new early morning flight to Paris and a return flight later in the evening means that those doing business in the French capital can now conveniently travel over and back in one day," said Ms Duval.