AIDAN FLYNN: Irish food imports and exports are in the front line of the Brexit crisis

As the Westminster drama unfolds in the coming hours, the stark truth is that we do not know what route Brexit is going to take. No Deal is still very much alive and kicking, albeit a little less likely now after Theresa May’s back down in the House of Commons a few weeks ago. It seems more likely that Article 50 will be extended.

All of this one would be forgiven to assume was in the gift of the UK. However, once the UK decides the direction it wants to go, its decision must be ratified by the EU 27.

There is no guarantee that Article 50 will be extended for the period that the UK will want if there is no substantive reason for the extension. Indeed, the EU may counter with a request to extend Article 50 by a longer period.