NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

AIDAN FLYNN: Irish food imports and exports are in the front line of the Brexit crisis

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 06:44 PM
By Aidan Flynn

As the Westminster drama unfolds in the coming hours, the stark truth is that we do not know what route Brexit is going to take. No Deal is still very much alive and kicking, albeit a little less likely now after Theresa May’s back down in the House of Commons a few weeks ago. It seems more likely that Article 50 will be extended.

All of this one would be forgiven to assume was in the gift of the UK. However, once the UK decides the direction it wants to go, its decision must be ratified by the EU 27.

There is no guarantee that Article 50 will be extended for the period that the UK will want if there is no substantive reason for the extension. Indeed, the EU may counter with a request to extend Article 50 by a longer period.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Markets bet Britain will withdraw no-deal Brexit threat

Cabinet summoned to 'surprise' Brexit meeting tonight

Markets bet Britain will withdraw no-deal Brexit threat

Update: Theresa May leaves for Strasbourg for Brexit talks with Jean-Claude Juncker


More in this Section

Ryanair locks British investors out as Brexit looms

Index shows growth in construction sector

French tycoon facing trial over arbitration package linked to Adidas sale

Laying blocks for rapid success in building semi-detached homes


Lifestyle

Corkman's novel about teenage mental health shortlisted for major book award

8 travel selfies you really, really shouldn’t take

What to entertain the kids this bank holiday weekend? Explorium could be the answer

From mushroom drinks to aura photography: All the wellness trends from South by Southwest

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »