News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

AIB's €300m additional tracker mortgage bill reopens scandal

AIB's €300m additional tracker mortgage bill reopens scandal
By Eamon Quinn
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 06:46 PM

A surprise decision by AIB to set aside an additional €300m to help compensate 5,900 more tracker mortgage customers has reopened the scandal ahead of the general election.

Padraic Kissane, the financial adviser who played a major role in uncovering the overcharging 10 years ago and who now represents consumers on the Irish Banking Culture Board, said the decision means there is still a long way to go for Irish banks to clean up the industry.

Mr Kissane estimates the number of other tracker customers who failed to win compensation at other banks — Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank, KBC Bank, and Bank of Ireland — runs into the hundreds.

AIB’s decision came after some of the group of 5,900 tracker customers brought and won their cases at the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman, led by Ger Deering, that the bank should have, under the terms of their loans, offered a tracker mortgage rate. The ruling was made two weeks ago, but had been kept confidential until now.

Many of the group of customers had previously received payments from AIB help to meet advisory bills of around €1,600, which helped them to bring their cases to the Ombudsman.

The individual compensation levels under the new €300m set aside by AIB will be decided in the coming weeks.

Mr Kissane said that before Irish banks can start mending their ways, that they must acknowledge the practices and behaviours that require “cleaning up in the first place”.

“That is where the culture board will evolve to, where they will identify the areas that are critically important to correct,” said Mr Kissane.

He said banks favoured “soundbites” over dealing with fundamental problems at their institutions.

“If the banks truly wanted to resolve this, it would have been resolved 10 years ago. The reason it is ongoing is due to the banks’ resistance to reason,” said Mr Kissane.

“In terms of changing mindsets, there is a long way to go.”

A spokeswoman for the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland, an industry group, said it was not appropriate to comment at this stage because the Ombudsman’s ruling was a preliminary one.

AIB shares closed 4% lower as analysts estimated the effects on the bank’s dividend payout.

The bank had previously set aside €272m to cover the compensation for wronged customers following the Central Bank’s investigation into the scandal.

Following the Ombudsman’s ruling, AIB’s total bill for compensation, redress, and internal administration costs to deal with its tracker customers has climbed to €572m.

AIB had also put aside a provision of €35m to meet the anticipated bill for a fine from the Central Bank.

The 5,900 new cases involved an argument between the customers and AIB over the definition of the meaning of a “prevailing rate” in tracker mortgage loan contracts from February 2006.

Brendan Burgess, a customer advocate who had worked on the AIB cases, said that although there was no direct link between the Ombudsman’s AIB ruling and other aggrieved people with outstanding cases at other banks, those people will feel be encouraged that they will get a fair hearing if they bring their cases to the Ombudsman.

More on this topic

AIB sets further €300m aside to deal with tracker mortgage scandalAIB sets further €300m aside to deal with tracker mortgage scandal

KBC chief to apologise for comments on tracker mortgage scandalKBC chief to apologise for comments on tracker mortgage scandal

KBC will not challenge time limits on tracker mortgage complaintsKBC will not challenge time limits on tracker mortgage complaints

Tracker Mortgage Scandal: Hundreds may find their complaints judged out of date Tracker Mortgage Scandal: Hundreds may find their complaints judged out of date

TOPIC: Tracker mortgages

More in this Section

Car dealer in Macroom loses appeal over termination of VW dealershipCar dealer in Macroom loses appeal over termination of VW dealership

The Toyota Corolla was the best-selling car in Ireland last month but new car sales fell for fourth year in a rowThe Toyota Corolla was the best-selling car in Ireland last month but new car sales fell for fourth year in a row

UK manufacturing sector decline ends amid increased political stabilityUK manufacturing sector decline ends amid increased political stability

Ryanair delays passenger target as Boeing grounding drags onRyanair delays passenger target as Boeing grounding drags on


Lifestyle

What you need to know about the latest trend in brows.What’s brow lamination? Everyone’s talking about this grooming treatment

Disneyland Paris provides more than enough entertainment for even the most demanding child, writes Barry CoughlanIt’s a kind of magic: Disneyland is still the best holiday spot for demanding kids

Don a cape rather than your anorak as Peter Dowdall explains why gardeners have superhero statusPeter Dowdall: Gardens can save the planet

Why there’s nothing wrong with lifting weight to lose it.Is cardio the best way to lose weight? Personal trainers bust the myth

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »