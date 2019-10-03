AIB voluntary severance scheme could see 200 jobs cut

AIB has opened a voluntary severance scheme which could see up to 200 jobs cut.

The scheme is entirely voluntary and limited to a number of areas.

The bank says it's as a result of a continuous focus on managing costs.

AIB employs almost 10,000 people across Ireland and the UK.

An AIB spokesperson said: "AIB is a large, agile organisation which is focused on being simple and efficient, and this is supported by a continual focus on managing costs.

"In line with this, the bank continuously reviews our resourcing requirements, and VS [voluntary severance] is one solution offered to meet these requirements in certain areas.

"The bank is open to considering VS applications from employees in certain areas of the organisation and we have advised the union of that.

"A temporary hold on recruitment and promotion is in place in line with the bank's renewed focus on cost discipline."