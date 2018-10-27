Home»Breaking News»business

AIB tumbles as CEO heads to Davy

Saturday, October 27, 2018 - 05:35 AM

AIB shares fell by over 2.6% after the lender announced chief executive Bernard Byrne is to leave the company to join stockbroking group Davy.

The bank’s shares had plunged by as much as 10% earlier in the day.

The news of Mr Byrne’s impending departure follows last month’s announcement of the resignation of AIB’s chief financial officer Mark Bourke. Mr Byrne is set to take over from Kyran McLaughlin as head of capital markets at Davy next May and will also become Davy’s deputy chief executive.

He has been on the AIB board for 20 years and has been the bank’s CEO since 2015.

Merrion analyst Darren McKinley said Mr Byrne’s resignation came as “a complete shock to investors”.

He also suggested FBD boss Fiona Muldoon - who also serves in a non-executive capacity on the Bank of Ireland board - should be viewed as “a credible candidate” to succeed Mr Byrne, saying it would be an appointment “that might ease investor concerns”.

Mr Byrne’s exit revives the debate over pay caps for Irish bankers. The Government placed a ban on bank executive bonuses and capped annual pay levels at €500,000 during the banking crisis. AIB raised the prospect over a year ago that it could potentially lose staff to international banks that are moving operations to Dublin as a result of Brexit, and do not fall under the Irish pay restrictions.

Mr Byrne received a salary of €500,000 and a €100,000 pension payment in 2017. Mr Bourke, who is joining Lone Star-owned Portuguese lender Novo Banco at the beginning of next year, was paid a salary of €470,000 and a pension payment of €94,000.

Mr Byrne said last week that of AIB’s 200 most senior managers, a “mid-teens” percentage had left since its €3.4bn listing last year, a slightly higher attrition rate than normal that he said was accelerating. He also said that without pay, pension or share incentives “it’s very easy to leave” and that this was causing a drag in terms of investor interest in AIB.

The bank’s shares are well below the €4.40 listing price achieved at Europe’s largest IPO of 2017 and more than 30% down on a high hit early in 2018.

Although AIB sought to introduce a deferred share plan for senior executives earlier this year, it was voted down by the Government, which retains a 71% shareholding in the bank.

While Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe acknowledged the restrictions could act as a barrier to the retention of some staff and launched a review, he said the policy was appropriate.

Additional reporting Reuters


