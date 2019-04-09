NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

AIB to cut its fixed mortgage rates

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 08:18 AM

The largest mortgage lender in the state is set to cut its fixed mortgage rates.

AIB plans to reduce its existing fixed rate home loans, while it's also introducing a new 10-year rate of 3.3%.

The bank is reducing its three-year rate from 3.2% to 2.85% while its five-year rate is coming down by 0.45% to 2.85%.

The move is a shock to the market as experts had predicted an end to mortgage rate reductions.

The move comes a day after it was announced they were changing its First Trust name in the north to AIB.

“Operating as one brand allows us to enhance our offering to customers across the jurisdictions in which we operate, and unifies us all behind our purpose to back our customers to achieve their dreams and ambitions,” said Colin Hunt, AIB’s recently appointed chief executive.

That move is not Brexit related, a spokesman said.

READ MORE

AIB: Dropping First Trust name in North not Brexit related

More on this topic

AIB: Dropping First Trust name in North not Brexit related

First Trust Bank to rebrand as AIB in Northern Ireland

AIB’s €1bn sale raises call for focus on landlord loans

Cerberus to buy €1bn of AIB's non-performing loans

KEYWORDS

AIBMortgage

More in this Section

Pinterest sets sights on €1.3bn in IPO

One restaurant closing every week since VAT hike, lobby group claims

First Trust Bank to rebrand as AIB in Northern Ireland

300 new jobs in Limerick as Johnson & Johnson announce €100m expansion


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Buyers all charged up about electric driving options

Anne Tilby is going a step beyond for women’s footwear fashions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »