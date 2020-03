AIB is to cut 1,500 jobs over the next two years.

The job cuts will be made by the end of 2022.

Profits at the bank fell by 60% last year largely due to the tracker mortgage scandal.

Colin Hunt, CEO at AIB, said the job losses will be achieved in a number of different ways.

Mr Hunt said: "Retirements in the normal course of business, people choosing to leave the bank to pursue careers elsewhere and, thirdly, a voluntary severance programme."