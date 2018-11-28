Home»business

AIB signs lease on new building in Dublin

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 11:11 AM

AIB Bank has signed the lease on a new building in Heuston South Quarter in Dublin.

The bank says is part of its property strategy "to have the right teams in the right place to deliver for its customers", and they expect to be in the building in the by the middle of next year.

The bank has also signed a series of agreements to complete the gradual exit of Bankcentre by the end of 2020.

AIB's corporate headquarters building in Molesworth Street.

READ MORE: Electric car charging network one of seven projects to share €77m Climate Action Fund

They say they also expect to occupy their corporate headquarters building in Molesworth Street some time in the first six months of next year also.

Earlier this year, AIB opened its Central Park office where staff develop, design and deliver products and services for retail and business customers.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

AIBbankfinancialIreland

Related Articles

More in this Section

Bank of England warns of soaring inflation and interest rates in event of no-deal Brexit

Concerns raised as British moneylender asks Irish borrowers to pay 50% interest on loans

Glamour magazine editor, Samantha Barry, to be honoured at UCC Alumni Awards

Central Bank Governor 'recognises' house prices and rents posing substantial affordability problems


Lifestyle

What exactly is a thyroid disorder? 20 things experts want us all to know about this vital gland

Oman: The Middle East’s best-kept winter sun secret

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding could be about to start: Here’s why she’s a fashion icon

Holly Willoughby’s jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused controversy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »