AIB and Ulster Banks can lodge and withdraw cash at post offices

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 06:05 PM

As bank branches around the country close, An Post is reminding customers that post offices continue to provide essential community banking services.

The post office offers services through the An Post Money current account and other products such as, State Savings and cash lodgement and withdrawal services for AIB and Ulster Bank customers.

As post offices and the postal service has been listed as an essential service by the Government, it will continue to operate as normal, in some cases with restricted hours to ensure continuity of service and some flexibility for staff and Postmasters.

Tomorrow, the majority of post offices will open from 8am for the convenience of those collecting pensions and to ensure optimal physical distancing for this group.

Physical distancing and other practical measures to safeguard both staff and customers have been introduced including posters and floor signage.

It is asked that only those conducting business in the post office enter and anyone else with that person wait outside in an effort to limit the number of people in the post office.

Customers are reminded that there is an option to nominate a 'temporary agent' to act on their behalf/collect social welfare payments.

Over 12,000 people have already had their applications to nominate an agent approved.

Customers may apply by completing, in advance, a form available at post offices and online here.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

