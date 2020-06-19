News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aer Lingus to cut 500 jobs due to coronavirus pandemic

By Steven Heaney
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 04:40 PM

Aer Lingus will cut up to 500 jobs as a result of the "catastrophic" effect the coronavirus has had on the aviation industry.

It is understood that the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, has been notified of the proposal.

The airline has stated that it is currently operating at less than 5% of its normal schedule. It has also stated that is operating with "no certainty" regarding the full restoration of its services.

The airline has said the situation has been "exacerbated" by the 14-day mandatory quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from their destinations.

It also says that travel advisories against 'non-essential travel' have had an adverse effect:

"Ireland has failed to take steps that other European Member States have taken.

"They have progressively restored transport services and connectivity in response to a European Commission invitation to do so," the airline said in a statement this evening.

"The requirement to reduce the size of the airline in response to the crisis means that today Aer Lingus has issued a notification to the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection regarding proposed collective redundancies in the airline.

"Aer Lingus has informed the Minister that headcount reductions of up to 500 employees across the business are anticipated."

Forsa, the trade union which represents staff at Aer Lingus, said it would seek to engage with Aer Lingus management regarding the proposed redundancies.

The union said it would not be making any further comment at this time.

More to follow. . .

