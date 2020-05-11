Aer Lingus owner criticises UK Covid-19 quarantine plan

The owner of Aer Lingus and British Airways, IAG has exhausted every avenue to shore up its finances and is burning through cash, its chief executive Willie Walsh said, as the aviation industry warned of the fresh damage it would suffer if Britain quarantines international arrivals.

Mr Walsh told the UK parliament’s transport committee IAG would have to review plans to resume flying in July if the British government pressed ahead with plans to introduce a quarantine on most people coming into the country by air as part of measures to prevent a second peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said IAG was not in a position where it had to ask for a specific bailout from the UK government, he added the quarantine plan would add to the pressure on the group. “We’ve probably exhausted every avenue that I can think of at this stage to shore up our liquidity. The cash has been reducing significantly and that will be the case as we go through May, June and July,” he said.

He said the UK announcement of a 14-day period of quarantine for coming into the UK was "definitely going to make it worse”, forecasting demand for “minimal” capacity under such rules.

Heathrow Airport saw passenger numbers plunge 97% in April, called for common international standards to enable passengers to travel freely between low risk counties once the virus is under control. Meanwhile, EasyJet said any quarantine requirements must be short-lived and replaced by a targeted regime allowing low-risk passengers to travel easily.

Reuters