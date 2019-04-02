Aer Lingus is setting a mood with new onboard LED lighting to fight jet-lag

Aer Lingus has announced today that it is introducing a new customised mood lighting system to its fleet of aircraft.

The Irish airline said that the new lighting will "enhance the comfort of its guests" and is the latest in a range of updates introduced by the company in recent times.

In January they launched their branding with an updated logo as well as new aircraft livery.

First Officer Laura Bennett;First Officer Niall McCauley;Sean Doyle, Aer Lingus Chief Executive; Mike Rutter, Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer;and Dara McMahon, Aer Lingus Director of Marketing at the Aer Lingus brand reveal in front of an Airbus A330 freshly painted in the new aircraft livery. Photo: Naoise Culhane

The lighting system being introduced to the fleet of Airbus planes is part of a partnership with Cobalt Aerospace and they hope that it will minimise the effects of jet-lag.

The new LEDs come in a number of mood settings such as:

Bright White: "This modernised white light is to be used as the standard light setting for interior aircraft cleaning and maintenance by staff. "

Strong Blue: "This cool, strong shade of blue is the ideal tone for creating a calming environment, as the blue light effect helps passengers to feel energised and at ease for boarding and disembarkation. This lighting is applicable to both the A330 and the A320 aircraft. "

" Dim Lavender: This purple spectrum emits purple tones which is the ideal setting to create a cool and calming cabin environment, acting as the perfect backdrop to enhance passenger experience during the flight."

Blood Orange (A330 aircraft only): "This deep sunset colour was developed to mimic the setting summer sun to prepare long-haul guests for landing with an outpouring of light. This dawn stimulating feature will be scheduled to activate between 90 and 60 minutes before the given landing time, making for a peaceful descent. This setting is applicable to the A330 aircraft only."

Aer Lingus teal green (on A320 aircraft only): "The dominant Aer Lingus logo colour, teal reflects the sleek and contemporary feel of the Aer Lingus brand. This special colour has been developed for the narrow body aircraft and will be used for special events."

Commenting on the new mood lighting system, Mike Rutter, Chief Operating Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to unveil the new LED mood lighting system which will further enhance the Aer Lingus guest in-flight experience. In recent years, we’ve invested significantly in our business, including the launch of a refreshed brand in January of this year to improving our value proposition and overall guest experience and becoming Ireland’s only four-star airline.

"Innovations that we have introduced include the roll-out of WiFi on our A330s, automated check-in and bag drop at Dublin Airport, Business Class improvement with fully lie-flat beds and economy catering upgrades.

"The introduction of this mood lighting system is the latest initiative to improve our guests’ comfort onboard."

At the moment 25 Aer Lingus aircraft have been fitted with the "experience enhancing" lighting with the remained of the fleet to be updated during standard maintenance checks.

Ben Brown, Director at Cobalt Aerospace, added: “Partnering with Aer Lingus to deliver customised mood lighting is a great development for our company.

"Cobalt Aerospace offers highly advanced LED lighting systems for aircraft interiors, an enhancement which will give Aer Lingus guests unrivalled comfort.”