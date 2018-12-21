NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Aer Lingus' deal with CityJet cleared after competition probe

Friday, December 21, 2018 - 10:19 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Aer Lingus’ deal with CityJet for the London City airport to Dublin route has been cleared after a Competition and Market's Authority probe.

Under the deal, CityJet provides Aer Lingus with aircraft, crew, maintenance services and insurance to operate the route.

However, the CMA investigated the agreement as, in addition to this arrangement, Aer Lingus acquired CityJet’s landing slots at both London City and Dublin Airports.

"Without the agreement, the assets transferred by CityJet to Aer Lingus would have instead been used to operate other routes, resulting in a loss of capacity and therefore less choice for customers on the London to Dublin route," the CMA said in a statement this morning.

2018 has been good for the Irish airline as for the first six months of the year they doubled their profits to €104 million.


