Aer Lingus chief 'confident' of 'comprehensive' UK/EU air transport agreement post Brexit

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 09:45 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The boss of the firm that owns Aer Lingus says he is "confident" that there will be a "comprehensive" air transport agreement between the UK and the EU after Brexit.

IAG is reporting a 9.8% profit rise in 2018 - it has also placed an order for 18 new long haul planes.

Chief Executive Willie Walsh says he is not worrying about Britain leaving the EU without a deal.

He said: "Like all businesses, uncertainty isn't helpful, but this is a political environment that we have to watch.

"Ultimately these issues do get resolved and it is in the interests of everybody in the EU and UK that we have a strong relationship going forward and I believe we will."

