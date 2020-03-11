Adidas sales drop by €1bn as carmakers and airlines hit by Covid-19

The Covid-19 continues to hit companies hard as Gerrman sportswear makers Adidas and Puma warned of a major decline in sales in China. Adidas shares already pummelled in the last few weeks, tumbled 11% as it said sales would drop €1bn in greater China. Shares in market leader Nike fell 5%. “The virus hit looks worse than feared,” Jefferies analyst James Grzinic wrote in a note on Adidas.

Europe’s major car and parts makers rushed to close factories and considered sending workers home. Fiat said it was temporarily halting operations at some of its Italian factories and tyremaker Pirelli said it was cutting production for several days at its plant in northern Italy after a worker tested positive for the virus.

Other companies including Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover and Peugeot owner PSA were also scrambling to deal with infections. Seat, the Spanish unit of German carmaker VW, is considering sending staff home from its Barcelona-area plant due to issues with supplies. There was more pain for airlines, with Lufthansa saying it would cancel 23,000 flights.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

Coronavirus in brief