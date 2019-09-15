News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Activists block main entrance to Frankfurt motor show

By Press Association
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 11:44 AM

Activists have blocked the main entrance to the Frankfurt Motor Show in a protest against what they call the “climate and environment destroyers” of the auto industry.

Hundreds of people wearing white protective suits sat or stood in front of the grounds where the auto show is being held on Sunday morning.

The demonstration was organised by an alliance of groups called “Sand im Getriebe” — translated as “spanner in the works”.

An activist holds a banner reading ‘traffic change now’ (Michael Probst/AP)
The show already attracted a demonstration by thousands on Saturday, many of whom cycled into the city along highways temporarily closed for the occasion.

Police put turnout at 15,000, while organisers said 25,000 participated.

Environmental groups say the trend toward bigger and more powerful cars, particularly SUVs, is eating into the fuel efficiency gains of recent decades.

