News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Acorns programme seeks rural female entrepreneurs

Acorns programme seeks rural female entrepreneurs
Pictured at the Acorns launch are: (back row) Lead entrepreneur Mary B Walsh of Ire Wel Pallets and past participant Caitriona Considine of Moher Cottage; (front row) past participant Emily Brick of Athena Analytics, Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and Paula Fitzsimons of Fitzsimons Consulting, Acorns programme director.
By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Time is running out for early-stage female business entrepreneurs in rural areas to apply for the fifth annual Acorns business support initiative.

The latest programme in the series will run over six months from October 2019 to April 2020. The final deadline for applications for this year’s cycle is due to close on today, September 20.

Acorns is funded under the Department Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

“This programme is a tremendous opportunity for early stage female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland to help them realise their ambitions,” said Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

“I would urge those who have recently started or are about to start a new business to apply to participate.”

The programme is open to any woman with a new business, or a well-developed idea for a new venture they want to get off the ground, once they are based in rural Ireland. Each participant will get to learn from voluntary experienced ‘lead entrepreneurs’.

This year’s lead entrepreneurs are: Alison Ritchie, Polar Ice, Laois; Anne Reilly, Paycheck Plus, Louth; Caroline McEnery, The HR Suite, Kerry; Deirdre McGlone, formerly Harvey’s Point Hotel, Donegal; Eimer Hannon, Eimer Hannon Travel, Meath; Mary B. Walsh, Ire Wel Pallets, Wexford; and Triona MacGiolla Rí, Aró Digital Strategies, Galway.

Paula Fitzsimons, founder and managing director of Fitzsimons Consulting, the company that developed the Acorns initiative, thanked the department for its support and the lead entrepreneurs for volunteering their time and expertise.

Ms Fitzsimons said: “The ACORNS programme is critical to assist this growing body of female entrepreneurs to get their businesses off the ground and on the road to success.

"I am delighted the opportunity is being offered once again thanks to the support of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the contribution of the voluntary Lead Entrepreneurs.”

Many past participants of ACORNS report increased exports and job creation. Progress made by the 46 participants that completed ACORNS 4 (the last cycle), which ran from October 2018 to April 2019, included a combined 43% increase in turnover over the six months.

www.acorns.ie

READ MORE

Cash-starved Air India puts flight crews on low-fat diet

More in this Section

Belfast among 84 new Virgin Atlantic destinations when Heathrow gets third runwayBelfast among 84 new Virgin Atlantic destinations when Heathrow gets third runway

Outlook for US factories remains weak amid slowing global economiesOutlook for US factories remains weak amid slowing global economies

Oil drops 5% on upbeat Saudi production outlookOil drops 5% on upbeat Saudi production outlook

Revived Budweiser IPO set to refresh Hong Kong exchangeRevived Budweiser IPO set to refresh Hong Kong exchange


Lifestyle

This season textiles trend large, full of colour and exotic pattern, and applied in new ways to make a personal design statement from the living room to the bedroom, writes Carol O’CallaghanTextile trends that can help you make a personal design statement

If you haven’t heard of facial oils or thought they weren’t for you, please, please, please don’t be cross with me for introducing you.The Skin Nerd: Slippery skin? Facial oil could be for you, I swear!

“If you look at the turmoil in the world today, whether it’s climate change, the MeToo movement or Black Lives Matter, there is so much to say that you wonder where to begin,” says iconic British artist, ChilaKumari Singh Burman.Creative culture clash

In some parts of Ireland, the word ‘deadly’ means excellent. We couldn’t have known how good Deadly Premonition was going to be. In fact, no one had this premonition back in 2010GameTech: One of the oddest games ever

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »