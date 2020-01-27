Accumulated profits at Kathryn Thomas firm rise to €421,488

Accumulated profits at the media firm owned by television presenter Kathryn Thomas increased to €421,488 last year.

Newly-filed accounts for Aquarius Productions show the company recorded a profit of €29,723 in the 12 months to the end of last February, down from €37,288 in the previous year.

In the latest year, the company’s current assets — made up of cash and monies owed by debtors — totalled €374,012.

Ms Thomas is currently fronting RTÉ’s ratings juggernaut Operation Transformation, which has returned for a 13th series. The move to a 9.35pm slot on a Wednesday has increased audience share and total audience for the show.

Away from her on-screen work, Ms Thomas set up health and fitness bootcamp business, Pure Results Bootcamp Ltd in 2014 and the most recent accounts show that the business has accumulated profits of €65,016 at the end of October 2018.

The company recorded more modest profits of €4,642 for the year after enjoying profits of €44,275 in 2017.

The Pure Results boot camp organises weekend and week-long retreats at the likes of Parknasilla Hotel in Co Kerry and the Oliva Nova Beach Resort in Spain.

The business employs trainers, fitness instructors, and chefs, along with a nutritional therapist.

Separate accounts for the firm that produces Operation Transformation — Vision Independent Productions Ltd — show that the company recorded pre-tax profits of €312,537 in 2018.