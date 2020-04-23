News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Accountancy firm MC2 rolls out service to help companies speed up recovery

Accountancy firm MC2 rolls out service to help companies speed up recovery
Jim McCarthy, managing partner, MC2.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 05:57 PM

Companies can accelerate their recovery from the Covid-19 crisis by conducting an internal and external risk assessment as well as through forensic cashflow analysis, according to accountancy firm MC2.

The Cork-based firm has just launched Chrysalis Corporate Planning, a bundled suite of services designed to help businesses plan their way through the Covid-19 crisis.

MC2 managing partner Jim McCarthy said the firm’s consultancy and advisory services include assistance with access to liquidity including applications for Government support initiatives (Credit Guarantee Scheme, microfinance business loans, SBCI Covid-19 Working Capital Loan Scheme, Enterprise Ireland Sustaining Enterprise Fund).

“At MC2 we have built our reputation in helping our clients to achieve clarity in complex situations, a skill that has never been more relevant than right now,” said Mr McCarthy.

“Amid the uncertainty wrought by Covid-19 we have brought together the expertise of our corporate finance and business advisory teams to create a bundled service offering for corporate clients and owner-managed businesses.”

The new MC2 service also offers companies help with liaison with third-parties including Revenue, landlords, lenders, and creditors; scenario planning; business continuity planning; business sustainment planning; business valuation; strategic goal-setting and business action plans; and with the development of specific Covid-19 policies for individual business units including finance, operations, and supply chain.

More on this topic

DataSolutions sees growing technology focusDataSolutions sees growing technology focus

CRH shares climb 5.5% as investors buoyed by dividend payout plan ahead of agm amid Covid-19 fallout CRH shares climb 5.5% as investors buoyed by dividend payout plan ahead of agm amid Covid-19 fallout

KBC Group mulls on costsKBC Group mulls on costs

GRAPEVINE: Covid-19 driving record levels of online news readership in SwedenGRAPEVINE: Covid-19 driving record levels of online news readership in Sweden


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Fears grow EU leaders will come up short over €1.5trn recovery package for Covid-19 crisis Fears grow EU leaders will come up short over €1.5trn recovery package for Covid-19 crisis

Full opening of Carbery's €78m mozzarella plant still on track after 'slight' Covid-19 delay Full opening of Carbery's €78m mozzarella plant still on track after 'slight' Covid-19 delay

Ryanair misses out as global stock markets rally on hopes some Covid-19 restrictions will be liftedRyanair misses out as global stock markets rally on hopes some Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted

US oil price plunge means the end of Trump's 'American shale' revolution US oil price plunge means the end of Trump's 'American shale' revolution


Lifestyle

Gardening guru, broadcaster and writer Alan Titchmarsh talks about ageing, making more ‘me’ time and keeping fit in his later years.Alan Titchmarsh at 70: ‘I’m trying to balance my life’

Put you and your loved ones' pop-culture knowledge to the test with Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll's three fiendishly fun quiz rounds.Scene and Heard: A fiendishly fun family entertainment quiz

What better time to whip up the perfect croissant or macaron?10 baking challenges to take on

The Big Night In and Building Ireland are among today's top picks.Thursday's TV Highlights: The Big Night In and Building Ireland are among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »