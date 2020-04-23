Accountancy firm MC2 rolls out service to help companies speed up recovery

Companies can accelerate their recovery from the Covid-19 crisis by conducting an internal and external risk assessment as well as through forensic cashflow analysis, according to accountancy firm MC2.

The Cork-based firm has just launched Chrysalis Corporate Planning, a bundled suite of services designed to help businesses plan their way through the Covid-19 crisis.

MC2 managing partner Jim McCarthy said the firm’s consultancy and advisory services include assistance with access to liquidity including applications for Government support initiatives (Credit Guarantee Scheme, microfinance business loans, SBCI Covid-19 Working Capital Loan Scheme, Enterprise Ireland Sustaining Enterprise Fund).

“At MC2 we have built our reputation in helping our clients to achieve clarity in complex situations, a skill that has never been more relevant than right now,” said Mr McCarthy.

“Amid the uncertainty wrought by Covid-19 we have brought together the expertise of our corporate finance and business advisory teams to create a bundled service offering for corporate clients and owner-managed businesses.”

The new MC2 service also offers companies help with liaison with third-parties including Revenue, landlords, lenders, and creditors; scenario planning; business continuity planning; business sustainment planning; business valuation; strategic goal-setting and business action plans; and with the development of specific Covid-19 policies for individual business units including finance, operations, and supply chain.