A third of motorists finding it difficult to secure affordable insurance

Irish consumers are struggling to find affordable car insurance, according to a new AA survey.

The survey found that over a third of Irish motorists have experienced difficulty with finding affordable cover for their car.

7,000 Irish motorists were surveyed by AA Car Insurance, and 13.58% of them 'strongly agreed' that they had experienced difficulty finding affordable car insurance for their main vehicle in the last two years.

A further 20.38% of those surveyed stated that they 'somewhat agreed' that they had trouble finding affordable car insurance.

The survey also found that over 15% of people assisted a family member with their insurance costs in the past year, signaling that younger drivers cannot cover the cost of insurance on their own.

9.54% of those surveyed 'strongly agreed' that they had provided assistance to a family member, and a further 7.21% 'somewhat agreed' that this was true for them.

Recently, The Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland found that the number of uninsured drivers on Irish roads increased by 14,000.

Peter Boland of the Alliance for Insurance Reform said it was not surprising that so many people were struggling to afford car insurance. "There is quite a bit of clarity on motor insurance thanks to the Central Bank's National Claims Database."

The database, released in December of last year, showed that the average cost of motor insurance premiums increased by 42% from 2009 to 2018. However, in the same period, the cost of claims per policy reduced by 2.5%.

Personal injury claims represented 75% of Ireland's total motor insurance claims in 2018, up from 59% in 2009.

The average cost of motor-related personal injury claims increased by 54%, from €30,936 in 2009 to €47,674 in 2018.

"Reform in this area has not moved fast enough. We are aware it is an issue on the programme for government talks, at the very least we are looking for a cabinet committee to be put in place to supervise reform."