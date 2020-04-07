News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

A list of Ireland's most valuable brands with Penneys coming out of top

A list of Ireland's most valuable brands with Penneys coming out of top
By Alan Healy
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 10:24 AM

Penneys has overtaken Guinness to claim the title of Ireland’s most valuable brand.

The clothing giant climbed two spots in the ranking, also overtaking AIB, after recording a 9% rise in brand value to €2.4 billion.

AIB has taken second position, with a brand value down 18% to €1.9 billion but jumps ahead of long-standing leader, Guinness which fell 24% to €1.9 billion.

2019 marked a strong year for Penneys, with the brand celebrating 50 years in business. Penneys/Primark continued to defy the high street’s gloomy slow down with strong sales performances and consistent store openings throughout the year. The brand now has 370 stores, across 12 countries.

However, the company has a turbulent time ahead with its stores shut due to Covid-19. This is expected to equate to a €705 million monthly loss in net sales for the brand.

Ryanair is Ireland's fourth biggest brand followed Smurfit Kappa, Bank of Ireland, Baileys, DCC, Jameson and packaging firm Ardagh Group ending the top ten list.

Brand Finance who prepared the report also said the top 25 most valuable Irish brands stand to lose up to 14% of value following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top Ten Most Valuable Irish Brands

  • Primark
  • AIB
  • Guinness
  • Ryanair
  • Smurfit Kappa
  • Bank of Ireland
  • Baileys
  • DCC
  • Jameson
  • Ardagh Group

More in this Section

Cineworld bosses defer pay after all cinemas closed across globeCineworld bosses defer pay after all cinemas closed across globe

Dublin business activity drops to seven-year lowDublin business activity drops to seven-year low

INM temporarily lay off 90 commercial staffINM temporarily lay off 90 commercial staff

Irish supermarkets ring up record sales of €2.8bn during Covid-19 crisisIrish supermarkets ring up record sales of €2.8bn during Covid-19 crisis


Lifestyle

Easy and cost-effective ways you can spruce up your home. By Carol O’CallaghanStaying in is the new going out: Easy and cost-effective ways to spruce up your home

Need a funny, hopeful read? Hannah Stephenson rounds up the best.10 uplifting books to cheer you up on dark days

Esther N McCarthy put the call out to Irish crafters and grafters this week. Let's support our local makers, all of these are available onlineWish List: Supporting Irish crafters selling online

Shane Johnson takes a look (and listen) at two recent electronic full-lengths.Album reviews: Wajatta and Takeleave provide beats and pieces

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »