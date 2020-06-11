90% of tech workers don't want to return to office full-time, survey reveals

The vast majority of people working in the tech industry do not intend going back to the office full-time after the lockdown ends, a new survey has revealed.

The survey of 3,500 professionals in Ireland found out that 90% do not intend going back to the office full-time after the coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted.

The Dublin Tech Talks conducted research also found that around one-in-five want to work from home full time after the pandemic.

While 84% were happy with the leadership their respective firms showed during the public health crisis, there were some concerns about returning to work.

Just over two-fifths said that they were cocnerned about social distancing measures being enforced, while 30% were worried about travelling to work on public transport.

Elsewhere, almost a quarter expressed concerns about sufficient general health and safety measures were in place.

"Despite the economic challenges of Covid-19, demand for tech talent has actually increased as organisations rush to digitise their operations," Gavin Fox, Founder of Dublin Tech Talks said.

"From our research, it’s clear that employers will need to make remote working common practice while providing access to a safe space, keen to keep their best and brightest.”