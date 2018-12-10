85 new jobs announced for Galway

85 new jobs have been announced for Galway.

MathWorks, which designs products for use by engineers, has opened 20 positions straight away, with the remainder to be rolled out next year.

The jobs currently available are in sales, marketing and finance.

Richard Haxby, Managing Director of MathWorks Ireland said: "The growing job opportunities in our Ireland office are a testament to the success of our new staff in delivering for our customers throughout EMEA in our first two years.

"We are confident that we will have a strong pipeline of candidates to fill these jobs quickly given the overwhelmingly positive feedback we receive on our collaborative culture, competitive compensation, excellence in staff development and potential to explore global career opportunities."

Minister for Business Heather Humphreys said she was delighted to MathWorks expanding in Galway.

"We have a strong footprint of innovative ICT businesses investing in Ireland, and we have the IT specialists and multilingual talent available to enable the company to grow and to embed their operations here.

"Their expansion is a great vote of confidence in what we have to offer, and I wish them well for the future."

