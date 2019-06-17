News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
83% of people happy with their current job, survey finds

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 17, 2019 - 08:20 AM

A new study shows that the majority of workers say they are content in their current roles with 83% saying they are very or somewhat happy.

However, 43% of employees say they would like a change of job.

The 'How Ireland Works' survey, conducted by Newstalk, asked more than 1,000 people about their working lives.

The study also finds that while 83% of people take a lunch break, 24% of those workers say that they take 20 minutes or less.

The hour-long lunch break is no longer the norm for many with 20-40 minutes being the most common length of time.

One-in-six people say they don't take any lunch break at all.

71.5% of respondents to the survey say that they engage in work-based communication while not on company time, with 41% saying they do so daily.

One-in-five people surveyed say they still work a 40 hour week and many are now enjoying more than the legal minimum 20 days, with 5.78% able to take more than 30.

