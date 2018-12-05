82% of Irish drivers will drink over the Christmas period, despite new regulations

82% of Irish drivers will consume alcohol over the Christmas period this year, despite the new drink drive regulations introduced this year.

That's according to new research carried out by Allianz Ireland.

It also highlighted that even though the RSA has launched a strong campaign to inform the Irish public, 35% of people claim to be unaware of the new stricter limits.

Under the new Road Traffic Bill, which came into effect in October, there will be stricter penalties for drink drivers, such as a three-month driving ban instead of the previous punishment of three points on the licence.

In 2017 almost 1,000 motorists were arrested on suspicion of drink driving over Christmas and New Year.

On the run-up to Christmas, 1 in 3 Irish drivers will be driving more often, whether its visiting family, shopping or attending events, which leads to more cars on the road increasing potential hazards for compromised motorists.

The study, conducted in November of this year, amongst 1,000 adults, revealed that despite the increased amount of driving 84% do not get their car serviced before Christmas.

Sean McGrath, Chief Executive Officer, Allianz Ireland said: “We want all our customers to be safe and enjoy the holidays but would advise them not to take any chances over this period.

"It can take very little to happen to turn a festive season into a tragedy and we would hope everyone takes more care on the roads during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.”