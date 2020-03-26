80% rise in restaurants using Deliveroo service in last two weeks

Online food delivery service Deliveroo has seen an 80% spike in the number of restaurants using the platform in the last two weeks in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

More than 100 restaurants have signed up to the Deliveroo service as they transition from dine-in to delivery-only in a bid to keep their businesses going during the pandemic.

To manage this increased demand, Deliveroo has re-assigned teams of people across the business to onboard new restaurant partners and support restaurants who want to carry out deliveries but have no previous experience. The company has also dropped its new-restaurant onboarding fee.

Deliveroo has also published detailed guidance on how restaurants can run delivery-only outlets safely, covering issues such as how to minimise contact, packaging and hygiene best practice.

Deliveroo Ireland general manager Michael Healy said the company was determined to help restaurants continue to be able to offer a service during the crisis.

“We are here to deliver for restaurants that want to carry on offering their amazing food to families at home during this difficult time. We are working with restaurants to optimise their operations for delivery, and we are doing everything we can to make sure people still have access to the food they want and need," he said.

Restaurants turning to delivery on Deliveroo in Ireland and throughout the world include large chains, local family favourites and quick takeaways - the majority of which did not perform delivery services until now.

Some of the more well-known Irish brands that have joined Deliveroo include: Elephant & Castle, Mad Egg, Xian, Street Food, Boojum, Musashi, Chimac, Shouk, Bunsen and Umi Falafel.