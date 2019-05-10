NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
70 jobs to go at Cadbury plant in Dublin

Friday, May 10, 2019 - 12:05 PM

The owner of Cadbury’s Irish operation is seeking to cut 70 jobs at its Dublin plant.

Representatives from trade unions SIPTU and Unite said they will meet the management of Mondelez Ireland early next week to discuss the threatened job losses at the Coolock confectionery facility in north Dublin.

Some 380 people are employed at the plant.

SIPTU organiser Colm Casserly said members were “deeply unhappy” with the announcement by management.

“We are currently consulting our members prior to a meeting with management, which will take place at the earliest opportunity next week,” he said.

“At this meeting, SIPTU and Unite representatives will make clear our members’ position and seek to minimise the number of job losses at the plant.”

He added: “Workers at the plant have, over recent years, agreed to the major restructuring of operations and changes in work practices.

“In light of this, the current approach of management is unacceptable and once again raises fears concerning its long-term commitment to this plant and its workforce.”

- Press Association

