70 jobs announced at Dublin personal health testing company

CEO Peter Foley
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 07:32 AM

70 jobs are being created in Dublin by an at-home health testing platform.

LetsGetChecked says the positions in Dun Laoghaire include engineering, nursing and design.

The company provides self-testing products for sexual health tests, cancer screening, and fertility checks.

They also plan to add 50 jobs internationally, nearly doubling their global headcount by the end of 2020.

"We have plans for further expansion to allow for an even more diverse offering of home health tests and clinical services in 2020," said Peter Foley, the CEO and founder of LetsGetChecked.

"These new jobs will help us as we expand internationally and the hires on our engineering team will help us further develop our technology platform to give people more control over their personal health and wellbeing."

The company has also announced the appointment of former CEO and President of Foundation Medicine Troy Cox to its Board of Directors and Sasha Khursheed Said as new Senior Vice President of Revenue.

TOPIC: Employment

