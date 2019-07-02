News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

69% of businesses don't provide innovation training, report says

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 07:47 AM

Ireland's agency for workforce-learning says companies need to be more proactive in training staff in innovation.

A report from Skillsnet Ireland shows that 69% of businesses surveyed did not provide innovation training, while 8%t did not know.

They are encouraging businesses to future-proof themselves by getting training in creative and project-management skills.

"What the research found and recommends is that companies develop an innovation strategy and is saying that it is crucial for all organisations so that they build a culture of innovation," said Tracy Donnery, executive director of Skillnet Ireland.

"All organisations need good ideas but they also need to be able to implement ideas and that is why innovation training is so important."

Small and medium sized Irish companies are being encouraged to invest in 'soift' skills such as creativity and project management.

"Companies need to be innovative to stay ahead of the curve," said Ms Donnery.

"Whether that's through introducing new products, diversifying into new markets or introducing new technologies to the business.

"Effectively, all companies in Ireland need to be innovative and have the capacity to innovate on a regular basis."

READ MORE

Rents still rising as 19 areas come under Rent Pressure Zone legislation

More on this topic

Oil price climbs 2% on prospect of Opec cuts

Kerry Group subsidiary wins ice cream branding court case

New hybrid cruise ship taps batteries to cut emissions

Treaty must get ‘heads right’, warns midfielder Lynch

More in this Section

Challenge concerning Dublin housing development to be fast-tracked

Charities Regulator appoints new CEO

Pinergy appoints energy advisor for the student accommodation sector

New car registrations up 13% in June


Lifestyle

Chimac: A tasty inexpensive Korea-inspired fried chicken joint

You can book the French château where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got ‘married’ on Airbnb

Do your homework to make smart use of hardworking office

Pad it out - transform your home with cushions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »