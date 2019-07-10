65 people to lose jobs with Coca-Cola in Drogheda

65 people are to lose their jobs with Coca-Cola in Drogheda.

The staff are to be let go at the company's integrated-services operation, which employs about 200 people.

But 10 new roles will be created.

Coca-Cola says it is changing the way it works to increase speed and agility.

But local TD Fergus O'Dowd says many long-term staff will be devastated.

"Coca-Cola originally came to Drogheda in the 1970s and there was hundreds of people employed. Obviously they closed the factory and then they went to Ballina and then they went to Wexford," said Mr O'Dowd.

"But they set up their financial services, international service, centre in Drogheda around that time.

"So these people would have worked for Coca-Cola for a long time."