NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

640,000 used cars sold in 2018, almost 88,000 were VW

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 07:08 AM

Over 640,000 used cars were sold in Ireland last year.

That is 3% less than the previous year, according to the new DoneDeal Motor Industry review for 2018.

Volkswagen was the most popular used car make in the last 12 months with just under 88,000 changing hands.

Martin Clancy from DoneDeal says more and more people are opting for the German brand.

He said: "Volkswagen is again the most popular used car make of 2018.

"A total 87,992 changed hands in the used car market and that means one in every seven used cars is a VW now."


More in this Section

Christmas spending splurge lifts grocery spend to over €10.8 billion for 2018

Dollar set to lose ground this year

Meet the finalists of the Cork Company of the Year Awards 2019: SME category

Irish IT consultancy Arkphire eyeing overseas expansion


Lifestyle

Making Cents: ‘Debt can be managed better with goal-setting’

Tales from the road: Runners share their experiences

Documentary offers different ways of seeing mental illness

Motown the Musical will have you dancing in the street

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »