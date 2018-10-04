600 jobs coming to Limerick as US company announces €80m investment

Edwards Lifesciences, a US-based company which produces medical equipment, has confirmed that it will be locating its new manufacturing facility in Limerick.

Edwards LifeSciences HQ in California. Photo: via www.edwards.com

The new 170,000 square feet plant will be located at the National Technology Park in Castletroy and is expected to be completed by 2021.

The company announced in March that it will employ 600 people over three years as part of its €80m investment.

Around 60 people will be hired this year including production staff, engineering and management and will work at an initial site in the Shannon Free Zone.

Nathan Tenzer, Plant General Manager, Edwards Lifesciences, said: “The site we have selected to base our operations in Ireland was chosen for many reasons, but one main attraction for us was the wealth of experienced talent available with the skills we require in the medical technology sector.

“This plant is an integral part of our global supply strategy with locations in the United States and elsewhere, to support our future growth and reliability of supply as we serve patients worldwide.”

Minister for Enterprise Heather Humphries welcomed the announcement of the location, saying it was "a vote of confidence" for the region.

“The location of this plant in Castletroy is wonderful news for the local community, as it will bring significant investment into the area as well as the wider Mid-West region," she said.

Cllr James Collins, Mayor of Limerick City and County added: “Today’s announcement by Edwards Lifesciences is a huge endorsement of the Limerick city region and its ability to attract global leaders in the Life Sciences sector to set up here, it also further cements Limerick’s reputation as a go-to location for companies wishing to innovate and expand.

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan, said: “The decision on location paves the way for construction of this new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

The construction jobs will be of substantial value to the local economy while the 600 new roles that will be created when the facility is fully operational will be of enormous benefit to the entire region.

"Having Edwards Lifesciences, a global leader in its field, based in the Mid-West greatly supports the region’s reputation,” he said.

Digital Desk