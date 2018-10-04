Home»Breaking News»business

600 jobs coming to Limerick as US company announces €80m investment

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 10:12 AM

Edwards Lifesciences, a US-based company which produces medical equipment, has confirmed that it will be locating its new manufacturing facility in Limerick.

Edwards LifeSciences HQ in California. Photo: via www.edwards.com

The new 170,000 square feet plant will be located at the National Technology Park in Castletroy and is expected to be completed by 2021.

The company announced in March that it will employ 600 people over three years as part of its €80m investment.

Around 60 people will be hired this year including production staff, engineering and management and will work at an initial site in the Shannon Free Zone.

Nathan Tenzer, Plant General Manager, Edwards Lifesciences, said: “The site we have selected to base our operations in Ireland was chosen for many reasons, but one main attraction for us was the wealth of experienced talent available with the skills we require in the medical technology sector.

“This plant is an integral part of our global supply strategy with locations in the United States and elsewhere, to support our future growth and reliability of supply as we serve patients worldwide.”

READ MORE: Lakeland and LacPatrick Dairies reach merger agreement

Minister for Enterprise Heather Humphries welcomed the announcement of the location, saying it was "a vote of confidence" for the region.

“The location of this plant in Castletroy is wonderful news for the local community, as it will bring significant investment into the area as well as the wider Mid-West region," she said.

Cllr James Collins, Mayor of Limerick City and County added: “Today’s announcement by Edwards Lifesciences is a huge endorsement of the Limerick city region and its ability to attract global leaders in the Life Sciences sector to set up here, it also further cements Limerick’s reputation as a go-to location for companies wishing to innovate and expand.

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan, said: “The decision on location paves the way for construction of this new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

The construction jobs will be of substantial value to the local economy while the 600 new roles that will be created when the facility is fully operational will be of enormous benefit to the entire region.

"Having Edwards Lifesciences, a global leader in its field, based in the Mid-West greatly supports the region’s reputation,” he said.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

JobsLimerick

Related Articles

Technology company SOTI to create 150 jobs in Galway

Online retailer Wayfair to create 200 jobs in Galway

106 new jobs created across Tipperary, Limerick and Clare

PwC to create 80 jobs in Cork

More in this Section

Conradh na Gaeilge: Gaeltacht investment plan could create more than 1,000 jobs

Groups urge Govt to set 70% target for Ireland's renewable energy by 2030

No decision on planning permission for Tyrone gold mine until Stormont minister in place

Unilever feels the heat as another investor slams Rotterdam move


Breaking Stories

The best ways to land your dream job

Learning Points: Explaining boundaries to grandparents

Irish director Rebecca Daly returns to IndieCork with third feature film

In Bradley Cooper, a star and a director are born

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »