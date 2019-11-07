600 jobs announced for Dublin-based telecom contractor KN Circet

A telecom contractor has announced 600 jobs in Co Dublin today.

KN Circet is also launching a training academy in Rathcoole, which can facilitate up to 2,000 people a year.

As part of the launch, KN Circet announced their 600 jobs plan over the course of 18 months, with 200 jobs currently bedding in, in areas such as administration, fibres splicing, cabling and smart metering installations, with a further 400 more jobs planned for the coming 12 months.

"KN Circet are creating local jobs for this growing industry and look forward to facilitating positive career paths for our existing and future employees," said CEO and founder Donagh Kelly.

Key contracts for KN Circet include eir, openreach, BT Ireland, Enet, Virgin Media, ESB and more.

The company's training academy will train telecom operatives for ongoing projects such as Eir’s 1.4 million urban homes and openreach NI’s ultrafast fibre rollouts as well as training electricians for the rollout of the ESB smart metering project.

"The skilled workers being produced at our training academy are only the beginning of what we view as a new apprenticeship-based trade," said Damien Gallagher, MD.