60% of Dublin pub owners say they will go out of business if they stay closed into 2021

60% of Dublin pub owners say they will go out of business if they have to stay closed until next year.

The Licensed Vintners Association says seven out of ten are willing to re-open with restricted capacity.

75% are opposed to restaurants opening if pubs have to stay shut.

LVA Chief Executive Donall O’Keeffe says others say it is already too late for them and the business will never recover.

“It’s a hugely concerning time,” he said.

“The statistics that really, I think, frightened us all was that six out of 10 Dublin publicans do not believe they will be back in business if the closure continues into 2021.

“So it is a very scary time for anyone concerned about the license trade.”