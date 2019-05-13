NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

€5m investment to boost tourism at Donegal beauty spot

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 07:20 PM

A Donegal beauty spot has been treated to a €5m investment as part of an effort to further boost Ireland as an outdoor tourism destination.

Sliabh Liag, on the Wild Atlantic Way, encompasses coastline cliffs of almost 2,000 feet high and currently attracts in excess of 160,000 visitors each year.

The €4.95m development project has seen the creation of a transportation hub and visitor centre, as well as road improvements and 2.5km of new mountain paths.

The final section of the project was officially opened on Wednesday by Education Minister and local TD Joe McHugh as well as Seamus O Domhnaill, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

Mr McHugh said: “There’s no match for a place like Sliabh Liag, sitting right on the edge of Donegal’s Gaeltacht.

“We have a huge opportunity to grow the spectacular location to become a major flagship tourism project for the county.

“I would like to acknowledge the commitment of all the backers of this project and all those in Donegal County Council, Fáilte Ireland and Special EU Programmes Body who saw the potential in this iconic site.”

Mr O’Domhnaill said he believes the developments will create jobs locally and stimulate local investment.

“This is about delivering quality tourism development by enhancing a sustainable tourism product and raising awareness worldwide of the brand that is available here in Donegal,” he said.

Fiona Monaghan, head of activities at Fáilte Ireland, said: “We are committed to building on the success of the Wild Atlantic Way and investment in projects like this ensures that we can provide an unparalleled visitor experience and encourage visitors to explore lesser travelled parts of the west coast, which in turn drives job creation and revenue growth in local areas.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Thoroughbred racehorse was found almost starved to death on Cork farm

More on this topic

It’s terrible how complacent we can become about Irish tourist attractions

My job: Family values at heart of tourism business

Tourism Ireland double investment in China

Seven Heads Peninsula Tourism to maintain pressure to secure Wild Atlantic Way route

KEYWORDS

DonegalSliabh LiagTourism

More in this Section

Historic month for Dublin Airport with 2.8 million passengers

60,000 families missing out on tax rebate worth thousands

How the US-China trade war hits Ireland

Startup aims to make inclusive and adaptable clothing


Lifestyle

Authors4Oceans: The children's writers raising awareness of plastic pollution

Trabolgan festival looks to have cemented its reputation as one of the best events in calendar year

Innovative, eco-friendly and smart: Check out the gardening products of the year

As major supermarkets and brands pledge to halve food waste – here’s how to do your bit at home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »