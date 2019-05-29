57% of Irish office workers feel technology makes four-day working week more likely

More than half of Irish workers believe that technology will make a four-day working week likely in the future, according to a new survey.

57% of Irish office workers responded by saying that as technology makes work practices more efficient they believe the working week will be four days.

The survey, carried out by electronics company Ricoh, found that "43% of Irish workers expect all or part of their roles to be automated within the next five years".

The research also looked at the top priorities for workers when looking for a job, with salary (54%) being most important.

Flexible working hours (39%), learning opportunities (38%) and a work-life balance (37%) were the other key factors for job seekers.

When it comes to employers facilitating flexible working options for employees, the poll found Ireland fell behind the UK.

Only 41% of Irish workers feel that their employer frequently adapts its working practices to their needs, in comparison to 54% of their UK counterparts.

The survey was commissioned by Ricoh Europe and conducted by Coleman Parkes. It involved 4,580 office workers from across 24 countries, including 150 from Ireland.

"There is no doubt that the concept of the traditional workplace has changed significantly in recent years," said Chas Moloney, director, Ricoh Ireland & UK.

"Interest in and appetite for a four-day work week is growing – people want to work less hours but be more effective and productive with the time they spend working.

"Therefore, it’s very disappointing that Irish business leaders are not recognising this trend and adopting more flexible ways of working to motivate, encourage and retain staff.

"After all, a happier workforce often equates to increased employee productivity, business performance and company growth."