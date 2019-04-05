50 new jobs announced by EDPAC in Cork

50 new jobs have been announced for Cork this morning.

EDPAC International in Cork is doubling the size of its plant in Carrigaline.

The Irish owned company has expanded to reach international markets in recent years and is looking for plumbers, electricians and engineers over the next 24 months.

Managing Director Noel Lynch said the expansion follows sustained growth in recent years.

"Today we're delighted to open an extension of our Carrigaline facility. It doubles the size and allows us to continue the growth that we've seen over the past four or five years.

"This will take our employment up by 50 jobs from our current 85 full-time positions."

Mr Lynch said they have a number of exciting international and national projects in the pipeline.

He said: "We're looking for people with electrical, mechanical and refrigeration experience.

"Our clients are international and demanding and we look forward to a good growth period over the next three to five years."