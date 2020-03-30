45% of business leaders fearful of lasting impact of Covid-19 on survival

45% of business leaders are fearful of the lasting impact of Covid-19 on their mental health and survival in business.

Today's survey by recruitment firm, Osborne also shows 93% of managers are supportive of the Government's actions during the crisis.

Almost two thirds say the virus will permanently change the way their business operates in the future.

Osborne CEO, Shona McManus says leaders have many worries at the moment.

“They’re worrying about finances, cash-flows, employees, business longevity and continuity, sustainability and survival even,” said Ms McManus.

“There is a lot for business leaders and managers to be worrying about right now.

“Thankfully, as we said the Government has put packages in place, and quite quickly.

“So that is something that businesses are starting to lean on.”

